Individual test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Mill High School

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill School District notified parents Saturday that an individual tested positive for COVID-19 at high school Fort Mill.

According to the school district, an individual in a Catawba Ridge High School classroom had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The individual was last in the school setting while they were contagious on September 2.