Individual test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Mill High School

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill School District notified parents Saturday that an individual tested positive for COVID-19 at high school Fort Mill.
According to the school district, an individual in a Catawba Ridge High School classroom had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The individual was last in the school setting while they were contagious on September 2.
The school district said parents should monitor their child for symptoms and do temperature checks at least twice daily for 14 days after the last exposure to the infected person while they were contagious.