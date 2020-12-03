GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County opened a coronavirus call center Wednesday to help answer residents' questions about the virus.

Gaston County public health director, Steve Eaton, said the call center is part of the county's push for people to "call before you come." By calling the center first, Eaton said it'll prevent sick people from putting medical facilities at greater risk of exposure to the Coronavirus.

"[Call center workers] can't diagnose [callers] over the phone, but they can look for risk factors and ask certain questions like travel history and signs and symptoms," Eaton said. "What they'll then do is point [the caller] in the direction of their medical provider."

Since the call center's launch Wednesday morning, there's been a slow stream of phone calls, but staffers expect it to pick up once more people learn the center's number: 704-862-5303.

Eaton said four people will staff the center, but they can bring in more people if needed.

"Our role has public health is to localize it," Eaton said. "For [residents] to look at this through the lens of Gaston County and help them understand that currently, we are at a very low risk, and to calm people's concerns."

The call center's number is 704-862-5303, and it will be locally staffed weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours calls will be directed to the state hotline, which can also be reached directly at 866-462-3821.

