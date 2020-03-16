A person is Iredell County has presumptively tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, county officials announced Monday.

The patient, who like other patients is not being publicly identified, is at home in isolation, Iredell County officials said. The case was described as "isolated."

“The Iredell County Health Department is making all efforts to protect the health and well-being of this individual and the general public,” said the Iredell County Health Director, Jane Hinson.

This is Iredell County's first case of the novel coronavirus.

Medical samples taken from the patient will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for confirmation.

At the time of announcement, North Carolina had at least 33 cases of coronavirus.

Iredell County officials did not indicate where the patient lives within the county.

Also on Monday, the Mayor of Mooresville, Miles Atkins, declared a state of emergency for his town.

It was not immediately known if his actions were in direct relation to the new patient's diagnosis.

With allergy season approaching, we want to make sure you're aware of the differences in symptoms between them, Coronavirus and the Flu.

Symptoms of coronavirus include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, are asked to contact their doctor.

Hotline have been established to help residents. Those numbers are:

Mecklenburg County: 980-314-9400

North Carolina: 866-462-3821

South Carolina: 855-472-3432

Officials across the state are encouraging people to avoid crowds and stay home.

During a meeting Monday, the White House coronavirus task force encouraged no gatherings over ten people.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper has issued a declaration to prevent all gatherings over 100 people.

