ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Health Department officials were notified late Wednesday evening of the County's first confirmed coronavirus case.

The Public Health Command Center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and CDC to ensure appropriate measures are taken, health officials confirm.

According to the Rowan County Health Department, the person followed instructions, self-isolated, is no longer ill, and no longer in the area.

Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver reminds individuals who may have COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath should call your personal physician prior to seeking treatment.

