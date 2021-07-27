Iredell-Statesville school board to hold emergency meeting to discuss mask policy

Wednesday's emergency meeting will allow the board to have a presentation on the district's recommendation on optional masks this academic year.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education is scheduled to have an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the district's policy for masks this academic year.

In an email, the district said "the purpose of the meeting will be for the board to have a presentation on the Iredell-Statesville Schools' recommendation regarding masking for the 2021-22 school year." Earlier this month, the board voted in favor of masks being optional.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that he "strongly recommends" face coverings be required for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and unvaccinated high school students. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said the recommendation was because most children are still unable to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads quickly in the Charlotte area and nationwide. On Tuesday, the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where COVID-19 is surging.

Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

