CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're feeling the effects of social distancing and need some companionship, why not bring a sweet rescue dog into your home?

Charlotte Animal Care and Control is offering staycations for all of their shelter dogs!

What's a staycation?

A Staycation is a break from the kennels for a shelter dog. All of their dogs qualify for this program. This helps the shelter learn more about them in a home environment, as well as gets them out of the shelter. If you take home a Staycation dog, fall in love, and want to officially adopt, you can adpot for free.



Here's how the program works:

Come in during our business hours (no appointment needed), walk through our kennels to see our adoptable dogs, take a picture of the kennel card of the dog you wish to take, show staff your picture and your ID, sign a waiver, and take them home. Be sure to bring them back on the 5th day OR bring them with you to complete the adoption. That's it!

Anyone can come do this! It doesn't matter where you live. Just be sure to come with enough time to meet the dog and check them out. You do not need to bring your own leash and collar but it is encouraged as our supplies may run low due to the popularity of this program.

*A $10 license applies to Mecklenburg County pet owners when adopting.

Be sure to post your staycation dogs on your social media pages, tag CMPD Animal Care and Control, and use #ACCstaycation so they can follow along and possibly share your staycation fun.

Click here for more info on staycations and animal adoptions.

