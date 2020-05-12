'It was an experience I don't wish on my worst enemy' | COVID-19 survivor warns others

He's a husband, a father of two, a York County Councilman and now a COVID survivor. He's lucky to be alive after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — William "Bump" Roddey is known in the York County community. He's a councilman, an advocate for wearing masks, and now he's warning others to do everything they can to remain healthy after he struggled through COVID-19.

"It was an experience I don't wish on my worst enemy," said Roddey.

He was diagnosed with the coronavirus in September, suffering through several symptoms from vomiting to fatigue.

Then he reached a 104-degree fever. That's when his wife told him he had to go to the hospital as she called an ambulance.

"If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone," he added as he reflected on his journey to survive.

The 46-year-old diabetic with two young kids and a wife called a hospital room home for eight days.

Once he was in the hospital, chest pain crept in as he found it hard to breathe.

"I was probably just shy of going on a ventilator as my wife tells me cause she was in constant contact with the physicians, doctors and nurses," Roddey explained.

He said thankfully family told him that after he got better, knowing the anxiety it would create if he knew doctors were thinking about hooking him up to the machine to help him breathe.

He's back to a more normal life, still taking the COVID-19 precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing as he battles a few lingering effects from the virus.

However, the York County resident is worried about the Palmetto State, the state he calls home.

South Carolina hit a record Friday with more than 2,470 new cases within 24 hours.

With hospitalization numbers growing, too, South Carolina public health officials say they're in an "all-hands-on-deck situation."

Roddey isn't surprised.

"I was expecting it, you know, I know people are tired and fed up," he said. "People want to live, but I'll stress, evaluate the situation, and see if it's really worth risking your life."