Ivanka Trump visited Gaston County Thursday. Hours later, the president announced he had coronavirus.

Ivanka Trump was recently in close proximity to her father, President Donald Trump, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Ivanka Trump, advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, visited Gaston County, North Carolina Thursday hours before the president announced he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ivanka is now known to have been in recent, close contact with at least three people who have tested positive for coronavirus: her father, the first lady, and Hope Hicks, a senior aide to the president.

It was not immediately known when the White House learned of the conditions of Donald Trump, Melania Trump, or Hope Hicks.

In the the immediate overnight hours since President Trump announced his positive coronavirus test on Twitter, the health condition of Ivanka or others was not immediately known publicly.

Anytime someone tests positive for the coronavirus, contact tracers have an opportunity to determine who else may have been in contact with the patient, and who then may have been at risk for exposure.

If Ivanka were to later test positive, those who attended her events Thursday may need to carefully monitor for coronavirus symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

Coronavirus symptoms could take days to appear in a patient, if they appear at all. Some patients do not develop any symptoms at all, but can still be an exposure risk to others.

Good Morning North Carolina !! ☀️



Great to be back in the Tar Heel State campaigning for @realDonaldTrump! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 1, 2020

The White House has access to near-unlimited resources, including a constant supply of quick-result tests.

Among other travel, Ivanka was seen this week with the first family at Tuesday night's presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Thursday, Ivanka visited several businesses in Belmont and Dallas, communities in Gaston County, North Carolina.

Gaston County is located just west of Charlotte.

Ivanka was campaigning on behalf of her father Thursday during his visit to North Carolina, a swing state in the upcoming presidential election.

In Belmont Thursday, she visited a number of businesses owned by the non-profit group Holy Angels. They provide employment for people with developmental disabilities and medical conditions.

Ivanka trump later made a stop in Dallas, North Carolina, where she spoke to supporters.

Video recorded during her visit to North Carolina Thursday showed her wearing a mask as she spoke with those who had gathered to attend her visit.

Trump, the vice president and other senior staff have been tested for COVID-19 daily since two people who work at the White House complex tested positive in early May, prompting the White House to step up precautions. Everyone who comes into contact with the president also receives a quick-result test.

Yet since the early days of the pandemic, experts have questioned the health and safety protocols at the White House and asked why more wasn’t being done to protect the commander in chief. Trump continued to shake hands with visitors long after public health officials were warning against it and he initially resisted being tested. He has been reluctant to practice his own administration’s social distancing guidelines for fear of looking weak, including refusing under almost all circumstances to wear a mask in public.