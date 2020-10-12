"I've never seen death like this" | Coronavirus hospitalizations surging in North Carolina

Hospitals haven't reached full capacity just yet, but new research shows it could get to that point in a matter of weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continue to set new records every day in North Carolina.

Locally, hospital officials are on standby, ready to activate surge plans to make more space available. Nurses and doctors on the front lines are seeing beds fill up quickly.

It has been 9 months since the world turned upside down.

Coronavirus patients have been isolated in ICU rooms, and nurses like Cassie Brault have held their hands while they die, zooming their families.

“It’s devastating. I've never seen death like this and it’s so sad," said Cassie Brault, an ICU nurse at Novant Health. She says the past few weeks have been “insane.”

Cases are surging and hospitals are close to reaching capacity.

“It’s still pretty surreal everyday walking in and seeing our covid side filled up with covids and our other side being filled up with regular patients. I think the whole hospital system has been overwhelmed,” said Diana Tejada, an ICU nurse at Novant Health.

WCNC Charlotte featured Brault and Tejada for National Nurses Week in May.

They are leaning on each other, and the other nurses and doctors working in Novant Health's ICU to get through the sheer exhaustion.

“We have to take each day as if it’s a brand new day because there are brand new patients coming in and in,” said Brault.

Seeing what the virus is capable of up close and personal, they are urging people to take it seriously.

“I just want people to love their family members and appreciate their family members because today is not promised. And that’s what we're finding,” said Tejada.

At Novant Health, they currently have all of the PPE, staffing and space to handle new patients. But state health officials said that could change quickly.

And if the current trends continue, new research out of the University of North Carolina shows the state could be out of hospital beds in 6 weeks. Researchers at the UNC Gillings School of Public Health have been tracking hospital capacity since the start of the pandemic. Back in June, they found the state was 15 weeks away from reaching capacity. Now, it's a much shorter timeline.

“Within 4 to 6 weeks, depending on current trends, hospitals are going to have to start looking at ways to expand and I think that should be a sobering thought for all North Carolinians," said Mark Holmes, Ph.D., a professor at the UNC Gillings School of Public Health.

Hospitals have surge plans in place to meet the needs of the community but it's not too late to change the trends.

“I think we have to look ahead and say we don't want to hit that car; we don't want to hit that capacity so let’s start pumping the breaks now. Let’s do the easy stuff,” said Holmes.

Wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding gatherings for the holidays can help keep hospitalization rates down, and our frontline workers from being overwhelmed with patients.