Jesse Jackson's wife released from Chicago hospital after COVID-19

The couple, who have been married nearly 60 years, were admitted to a Chicago hospital on Aug. 21.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson's wife Jacqueline would be released from a Chicago hospital where she had been treated for COVID-19, her family said in a statement Friday.

The statement, from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple's five children, did not specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. CNN reported that she was released on Friday.

Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus. But, Jackson said last week that Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because she has a "preexisting condition" that worried them, the Associated Press reported.

Jackson, who is 79 and has Parkinson's disease, remains at The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he is receiving intensive occupational and physical therapy, the family said.