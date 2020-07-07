Judge rules dozens of NC bowling alleys can reopen amid pandemic

A state judge ruled Tuesday that dozens of bowling alleys across North Carolina can reopen immediately.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A state judge ruled Tuesday that dozens of bowling alleys across North Carolina can reopen immediately, despite state orders that have kept them closed for more than three months to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Bowling Proprietors Association of the Carolinas and Georgia sued Gov. Roy Cooper last month, claiming that his pandemic-related restrictions unfairly kept bowling alleys closed while allowing other businesses to reopen and operate under strict social distancing and cleaning guidelines.

Special Superior Court Judge James Gale agreed, ruling that Cooper "has no reasonable basis to continue to treat bowling alleys differently than businesses sharing common risks which he has allowed to reopen during Phase 2."