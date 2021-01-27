Juveniles test negative for COVID-19 after potential exposure at Mecklenburg Co. detention center

The sheriff's office reports all test results were negative, and juveniles were placed in respiratory quarantine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, Jan. 21 the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a staff member at the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center tested positive for the coronavirus.

The following day, under MCSO protocol, 41 juveniles housed at Detention Center-North were tested and placed in respiratory isolation due to potential exposure.

“I am dedicated to ensuring the safety of juveniles in our care. We will continue to work diligently to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our detention centers,” says Sheriff Garry McFadden. “The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, as Sheriff, I will not slow down in my efforts to protect everyone in our custody.”