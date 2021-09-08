Kershaw Medical Center issues 'zero visitation' policy amid rise in community COVID cases

Some news follows a rise in cases in Kershaw County that has mirrored increases across the state.

CAMDEN, S.C. — MUSC Kershaw Medical Center has implemented a zero visitation policy - with rare exceptions - amid rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

The policy was put into place on Aug. 7 and means that this particular Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health hospital will only allow visitation for patients who are children, those with reduced mental capacity, and those at the "beginning or end of life."

"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we continue to care for our patients, care team members, and community," the hospital said in a statement shared to Facebook.

As of Wednesday, Kershaw County reported 6,518 confirmed COVID positive and 2,020 probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county also had 118 confirmed deaths and 27 that were listed as probable COVID deaths. The current case rate per 100,000 is 9,793.99 in Kershaw County.

As of Monday, the Kershaw County School System was also dealing with dozens of positive COVID cases. The school district has more than 120 positive cases among students and staff and 574 students being quarantined.