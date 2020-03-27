CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The King's Kitchen is close to donating more than 9,000 meals to the less fortunate in Charlotte during the coronavirus pandemic.

The King's Kitchen, managed by Jim Noble Restaurants, is 100% a non-profit restaurant and the money they make from patrons goes directly to those who need it most.

So when the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina, The King's Kitchen did what they do best, serve the community.

The restaurant paused all of its normal operations so they could focus on feeding the less fortunate.

"It takes an average of $7 to provide one well-balanced meal to those in need. Currently, we, in partnership with Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center, are already serving 600 of these daily, but with your help, we hope to serve over 2,000 per day," The King's Kitchen wrote on Facebook.

The King's Kitchen announced on Facebook Friday morning that thanks to generous donations, they have been able to donate over 8,000 meals with another 1,000 meals going out Friday night.

If you would like to help support this mission, you can donate to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center at http://bit.ly/FeedingFamiliesTogether (select Feeding Families Together - Covid Relief in the drop-down menu).

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC