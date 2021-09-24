Kings Mountain K9 handler who died after fight against COVID-19 laid to rest

Officer Carl Proper was a beloved K9 handler for the department and leaves behind a wife and three children.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A service to celebrate Officer Carl Proper's life was held Friday morning at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

The Kings Mountain Police Department passed away on Friday, Sept. 17 after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Lisa Proctor said the K9 handler was not only a perfect pair with K9 Bronco but had reached his dream.

"He took it upon himself to volunteer and assist with our K9 division long before he was promoted to that position," she said. "He spent hundreds of hours helping the unit on his own and learning as much as he could until we were able to expand out that unit. At that time I knew that Carl would be an outstanding K9 officer as he was already an outstanding patrol officer."

Proper was with the department for about three years but had been working in law enforcement since 2005.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has thus far raised more than $4,600 to help with expenses. Previous updates shared by Proper's wife on the fundraiser confirmed his fight against the virus.

Tributes shared by other police departments also disclosed Proper's battle against COVID-19. The Mount Holly Police Department shared an image of the Kings Mountain department's badge with a black bar through it on Sept. 18, while the Oakboro Police Department shared more photos of Ofc. Proper on duty.