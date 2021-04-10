Kings Mountain mourns death of K-9 officer as county continues COVID-19 battle

Officer Proper's death came just a few days before Cleveland County leaders announced a "crisis" in COVID-19 cases.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain's police chief urged families to be safe as her department continued to mourn the death of K-9 handler Officer Carl Proper after he contracted COVID-19 in September.

Officer Proper's former patrol car, along with a banner stretched along its driver side, remained parked in front of the department.

"The younger officers took to him," Chief Lisa Proctor said. "He was a comedian both at work and at home, and if you were having a bad day, Carl was the one that could make you smile. Before you left that room, you would be laughing."

Chief Proctor fondly remembered Officer Proper's dedication to his job despite the risks, including contracting COVID-19.

“I know a few officers that went and signed up and got the shots.” | Kings Mountain Police continue to mourn the death of Officer Carl Proper due to COVID-19. The story @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/iztQatrKsP — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 4, 2021

"We just keep going forward -- we keep doing what God's called us to do, and that's to protect and serve the community at whatever cost," Chief Proctor said. "Carl knew all too well that that cost could even mean losing your life."

Officer Proper's death came just a few days before Cleveland County leaders announced a "crisis" in COVID-19 cases.

During a September news conference, Atrium Health said its two hospitals in the county were dealing with a surge in hospitalizations.

Chief Proctor said the city of Kings Mountain wasn't requiring vaccines, which makes it each officer's own decision, but Officer Proper's death led some officers to change their minds.

"I know a few officers have went and signed up and got the shots," Chief Proctor said. "The ones that didn't have it, but then you still have those that are unsure."