Kohl's to require customers to wear masks in all stores starting July 20

The retailer joins Walmart and Kroger, which announced similar mandates Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kohl's is now the latest major retailer to require customers to wear masks.

The chain announced Wednesday evening the mandate will take effect Monday, July 20 in every Kohl's store in the United States. The company had already required masks in about 70 percent of its stores.

"Customers will see signage at the front of the store to inform them of our face covering policy. Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place, and we have associate greeters at the entrance of each store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks," Kohl's said in a release.

Customers who prefer not to shop in-store are being directed to shop online, with the option to pick up their purchases with the company's limited-contact drive-up service.