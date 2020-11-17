Kroger launches COVID-19 rapid antibody testing in SC on Nov. 18

Kroger pharmacies will be able to provide results within 15 minutes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, South Carolinians will have access to COVID-19 rapid antibody testing through Kroger Health, a division of The Kroger Co. grocery store chain.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests will be available at Kroger in-store pharmacies throughout the state and will help inform patients if they have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

The tests are conducted by a licensed health professional and uses a finger-stick method to collect a sample of blood. The blood sample is analyzed with the Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Results are typically available within 15 minutes.

Regardless of the testing result, all patients should continue to practice FDA-recommended safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks. The Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself.

Tests will cost $25 and customers should call ahead to make an appointment.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”