CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina based LabCorp announced Tuesday that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

The EUA permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the LabCorp COVID-19 test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire.

LabCorp’s COVID-19 at-home test kit is part of the company’s continued commitment to increase the supply and availability of tests for healthcare workers and first responders who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Enabling individuals to self-administer sample collection will help prevent the risk of transmitting the virus to others and reduces the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) as the tests do not require a clinician to perform the test collection.

RELATED: Hospitals workers fear there is a shortage of personal protective equipment

RELATED: LabCorp says it increased ability to perform 20,000 tests per day

“LabCorp continues to develop new ways to help patients and healthcare providers fight the COVID-19 crisis through our leading testing capabilities and deep scientific and research expertise,” said Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp. “Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.”

The kits will be offered through the company’s Labcorp platform and initially be made available to healthcare workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or may be symptomatic.

LabCorp intends to make COVID-19 self-collection kits available to consumers in the coming weeks.

Future updates about the self-collection kits can be found on LabCorp’s COVID-19 microsite.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Protesters to hold ReOpen NC rally: Real-time updates Friday, April 21

RELATED: Insulin maker offering free 90-day supply to patients financially impacted by pandemic

RELATED: Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Hilton Head beaches all to remain closed

RELATED: More people have died of COVID-19 than the flu this year in North Carolina