LANCASTER, S.C. — A Bojangles' in Lancaster, SC is now closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Bojangles' announced the employee who tested positive for the coronavirus worked Wednesday, April 22 at the restaurant located at 1205 N. Main Street in Lancaster. The employee is self-isolated while they are recovering.

In a post to Facebook, Lancaster Bojangles' said once the company was notified of the coronavirus case they immediately closed the restaurant for deep cleaning and sanitation and partnered with a third party for professional cleaning.

The Bojangles plans to reopen once all precautionary measures have been taken.

The location said they have notified local health officials and all restaurant employees of the diagnosis.

