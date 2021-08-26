Lancaster County School District board meeting to discuss masks, COVID-19 safety in schools

Earlier this week, the district reported 139 positive cases and more than 1,000 students and staff quarantined after the first week of school.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Another South Carolina school district is discussing mask mandates despite a state law banning them. Lancaster County School District board is meeting and discussing a possible mask mandate is on the agenda.

At the meeting, the board of trustees is hosting a public forum discussing: a proposed COVID-19 quarantine plan, and a proposed virtual option for students. The board will review the latest COVID-19 metrics and options for masks.

Earlier this week, the district reported 139 positive cases and more than 1,000 students and staff quarantined after the first week of school.

Lancaster County School Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps previously defended the school district saying the district is working to follow CDC guidelines but full capacity classrooms make it difficult to keep students apart.

