Lancaster High School closed due to a shortage of staff from 5 COVID-19 cases, 30 quarantines

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster High School is closed due to a severe shortage of staff, the school announced Wednesday.

According to school officials, There are 30 individuals out on quarantine and 5 positive COVID cases.

"Because the school is short-staffed, the ability to respond to possible emergencies that may arise is limited," the school said. "To ensure Lancaster High students and staff are as safe as possible, the building is closed to students until Monday, Nov. 9, 2020."

All instruction will be virtual until Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. A-day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

B-day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. In addition, all activities/practices are canceled.







Meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the bus loop on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Parents may order online ahead of time or come by for the pickup. If the student is not with the parent, the parent will need the student’s Powerschool ID number.