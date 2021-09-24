Lancaster South Middle School football player tests positive for COVID-19

Another nine players are also in quarantine.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A student at South Middle School in Lancaster County, South Carolina, has tested positive for COVID-19. The student is a football player, and nine other players are in now quarantine as a result of his test results.

The team has to reschedule their upcoming games, also. However, they could miss up to two games if they cannot reschedule.

This comes almost two weeks after a second staff member from South Middle School died from COVID-19 complications.

In August, the Lancaster County board voted to shorten the 14-day quarantine for students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to 10 days.

If no symptoms are present during the first 10 days of quarantine, students can return on the 11th day but must wear a mask for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period in all school events.

Also, Friday was the last day parents could apply for virtual schooling in the Lancaster County School District.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts