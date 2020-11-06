Lawmakers send bill to reopen gyms, bars during pandemic to governor

Cooper now has 10 days to sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Less than a week after Gov. Roy Cooper blocked an effort to reopen bars during the coronavirus pandemic, state lawmakers have doubled down on their effort to ease restrictions on North Carolina businesses by sending him a measure that would not only reopen bars but gyms as well.

The House voted 69-50 on Wednesday in favor of the measure, following the Senate's 36-13 vote on Tuesday. Cooper now has 10 days to sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.