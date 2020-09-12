Lenior Healthcare reports second COVID-19 outbreak at its facility

This is the second outbreak at the facility. In the first outbreak, which closed on September 14, three staff members and one resident tested positive.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Health Department has confirmed an outbreak Wednesday at Lenoir Healthcare.

According to the health department, one resident and one staff member have tested positive at the facility.

This is the second outbreak at the facility. In the first outbreak, which closed on September 14, three staff members and one resident tested positive.

In congregate living settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

Since November 15, Caldwell County has seen the number of COVID-19 cases increase every week. The week of November 15, Caldwell County had a total of 254 cases. The week of November 22, the county had 271 cases. For the week of November 29, the county had 334 cases.