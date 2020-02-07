Lifelong runner possibly among first group of COVID-19 cases in Gaston County

Travis Smith and his wife weren't eligible for testing back in March, but doctors said he matched all the symptoms. He's now sharing their story.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Gaston County, a Mount Holly couple, who may have been among the county's first group of COVID-19 cases, is sharing their experience as a warning to families.

Travis Smith and his wife were not eligible for COVID-19 testing back in March when tests were limited, but Smith said doctors told them they matched all the symptoms.

The couple was returning from Australia when they arrived at LAX's customs checkpoint, where they believe they contracted the coronavirus.

"It was shoulder to shoulder almost like a rock concert," Smith recalled.

A few days later, his wife started coughing, and soon after, Smith's chest began tightening.

"It was the sickest I've ever been," he said. "For about a week, I had zero energy. I didn't want to get out of bed because the joints ached, the muscles ached."

Smith's symptoms lasted for a month, and he and his wife remained isolated in their home for five weeks.

A passionate runner, Smith said it took him weeks to regain his lung capacity.

"At the time, I was probably as healthy as I'd been in 20 years with the amount of exercise that I was doing," Smith said. "I don't think it matters your health whether you're going to contract the virus."

He's now sharing this experience to convince everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing especially as COVID-19 cases in Gaston County spike to alarming levels.

"I could probably be guilty in March of probably saying, 'I'm healthy. I don't need to wear a mask,'" he said. "I learned right away that wasn't the case."