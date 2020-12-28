Lincoln Charter School coach dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Jamie Seitz was a PE teacher at the school's Denver campus, and he coached on the school's golf and basketball teams.

DENVER, N.C. — A popular Lincoln Charter School physical education teacher and coach died Sunday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Jamie Seitz's death came just hours after students and staff held a prayer vigil at the school's Denver campus Sunday afternoon.

Seitz coached golf and basketball at the school and taught physical education to all grade levels at Lincoln Charter School for more than a decade.

Joshua Williams taught physical education alongside Seitz and looked up to him as an older brother.

"The man's heart was as big as all outdoors," Williams said. "Every time you saw him, it was a smile on his face and he had good words."

Williams said Coach Seitz contracted COVID-19 a few weeks after Thanksgiving.

Williams, who also coaches the school's cross country team, and his wife organized a prayer vigil Sunday afternoon, which was attended by about 200 people.

"This is Lincoln Charter. This is what we do," Williams said. "We love on each other. We take care of each other."

Seitz's COVID-19 diagnosis came around the same time Lincoln Charter School's Denver campus experienced a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Administrator Jonathan Bryant called for an emergency school board meeting on December 11 to discuss the rise in cases.

"Thanksgiving break, traveling, seeing family, get-togethers, etc., is a key factor in many of the positives that we're seeing," Bryant said at the meeting.

The board ultimately voted to move classes online until January 11, 2021.

When kids do return, Williams said there will be a void in the school's hallways.

"You don't replace a Jamie Seitz," Williams said. "You hope you can find someone to fill a spot, but you can never replace Jamie Seitz."

