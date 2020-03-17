A person is Lincoln County has presumptively tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, county officials announced Tuesday.

The patient, who is the county's first presumptive positive case, is not be publicly identified.

Medical samples taken from the patient will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for confirmation.

The county is monitoring seven other individuals for the development of possible symptoms. At this time, they are not considered positive.

At the time of announcement, North Carolina had at least 40 cases of coronavirus.

