Lincoln County Schools no longer requires masks on buses

School officials cited new CDC guidance that permits optional masking on school buses, replacing a previous order that required face coverings.

The school district made the announcement on Facebook, saying in part, "the CDC does not require the wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs." The new policy took effect Monday, Feb. 28.

The CDC issued new guidance on Feb. 25, putting more than 70% of Americans in counties where COVID-19 is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. The latest guidance puts more emphasis on hospitalizations and less focus on positive test results.

The CDC still advises people, including schoolchildren, to wear masks indoors where the risk of COVID-19 is high. As of Feb. 28, that includes Lincoln County. Masks are optional for Lincoln County Schools. Click here to see what level your county is at.

CDC officials said protection by immunity is rising, both from vaccination and infection, with the overall risk of severe disease generally lower for most people.

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease. ... Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts