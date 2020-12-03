CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, sports leagues, events and St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the country are being canceled or postponed.

As these public events get canceled or postponed, WCNC Charlotte will be updating you as we learn more.

Rich and Bennett's St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl: Event organizers have postponed this year's St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl for June 27.

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: The remainder of the tournament has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Charlotte Hornets games: The NBA has suspended all games "until further notice" after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools field trips: All field trips in and out of Mecklenburg County have been canceled indefinitely.

