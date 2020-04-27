CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates from April 26, click here.

Key Facts:

There were more than 965,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 4 a.m. on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 54,000 deaths in the U.S. and more than 206,000 deaths worldwide.

The global total of confirmed cases is 2.97 million.

For most, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: Second round of paycheck protection program hopes to provide relief

Second round of Paycheck Protection Program goes live Monday

Small businesses owners nationwide will have another chance at securing federal dollars to help keep employees on payroll amid the COVID-19 crisis. Last week, Congress added $310 billion to its Paycheck Protection Fund and that money will be available today. The first round of $349 billion dried up in just 13 days.

The paycheck protection program is designed to help small businesses with fewer than 500 people, but there is concern it could again be quickly tapped out by the number of applications.

Belk to reopen South Carolina stores May 1

Charlotte-based retailer Belk announced it will reopen its stores in South Carolina on Friday, May 1. The decision comes as restrictions are expected to be lifted in over 20 states this week. The company said they will open limited hours and implement social distancing to keep customers and employees safe from COVID-19.