There were over 939,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 53,000 deaths in the U.S. and over 200,000 deaths worldwide.

Worldwide, there have been over 2.9 million confirmed cases.

Two staff members at Rowan County rehabilitation center test positive for COVID-19

Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Rowan County confirmed two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees were sent home immediately.

Officials at the rehabilitation center say COVID-19 tests were also administered to all residents — test results are still pending. Liberty Commons says all staff and residents, or the family members of residents, have been notified of the positive tests.

A public health communicable disease nurse and an environmental health specialist conducted a site visit, and reported the facility is following guidelines and recommendations.