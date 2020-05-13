x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

coronavirus

DHHS estimates over 9,000 North Carolinians have recovered from COVID-19

NC DHHS estimates that as of Monday, 9,115 North Carolinians with COVID-19 are likely to have recovered from their symptoms.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates that as of Monday, 9,115 North Carolinians with COVID-19 are likely to have recovered from their symptoms.

To calculate this number, NCDHHS estimates the median time for recovery from symptoms to be 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown, or 28 days for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.

Key Facts:

RELATED: US meat exports surge, but industry struggles to satisfy demand

RELATED: It's not just coronavirus: how the weather could factor into the return of sports and fans

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map