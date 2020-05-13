DHHS estimates over 9,000 North Carolinians have recovered from COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates that as of Monday, 9,115 North Carolinians with COVID-19 are likely to have recovered from their symptoms.
To calculate this number, NCDHHS estimates the median time for recovery from symptoms to be 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown, or 28 days for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 15,816 with 597 deaths. From Tuesday to Wednesday the state is reporting 470 new cases. Monday to Tuesday the state reported 301 new cases.
- Cases in South Carolina: 7,927 with 355 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 147 from Monday. A total of 355 people have died, an increase of 9 from Monday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 2,195 with and 63 deaths — The average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased over the last 14 days, according to county statistics. An average of 7% of people tested have returned a positive result, which is down slightly over the last two weeks.
- How to file for unemployment in North Carolina
- North Carolina stay home remains in effect: Phase 1 began May 8.
- South Carolina State of Emergency expired: May 11