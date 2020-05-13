DHHS estimates over 9,000 North Carolinians have recovered from COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates that as of Monday, 9,115 North Carolinians with COVID-19 are likely to have recovered from their symptoms.

To calculate this number, NCDHHS estimates the median time for recovery from symptoms to be 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized or if hospitalization status is unknown, or 28 days for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.