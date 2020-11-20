Livingstone College student dies from coronavirus complications

The college says 23-year-old Jamesha Waddell, senior passed away Thursday morning.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College announced that a 23-year-old student died from the coronavirus.

She had left the campus on September 19 and was self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 virus. While isolating at home, her condition worsened, and she required hospitalization and intensive care.

"Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are extended to the Waddell family and her loved ones during this very difficult time. However, we should be reminded that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. We are in communication with the family and will keep you posted as information becomes available."

The college is offering counseling to students in need of grief.