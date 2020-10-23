Loaves and Fishes food pantry still looking for volunteers

The food pantry Loaves and Fishes says they’re still serving almost double the number of people as usual.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For some, life has gotten back to a new normal but there are still a lot of people in need.

The food pantry Loaves and Fishes says they’re still serving almost double the number of people as usual.

The Loaves and Fishes warehouse is in the process of having a new refrigerator to handle all the extra food they need to feed the families in our community, but one thing they really need is volunteers.

"You know what, I don’t think people realize we’re still seeing the drastic numbers of people," said Tina Postel, the executive director of Loaves and Fishes.

Postel said life isn’t back to normal for everyone.

“For families who are living on the edge and struggling or still without work, they don’t have enough food to eat," Postel said.

Postel said almost 2000 people come for food each week, and they’ve been able to keep up with the food demand, but they need people to help distribute it.

Last Saturday, the @girlscoutshnc in N. Meck. didn't let a little rain dampen their day! These hard working #HungerHeroes collected an amazing 14,607lbs of food for the pantries at @adajenkinsnc & @huntersvilleumc! Thank you for feeding so many hungry families in our community!!! pic.twitter.com/CvxSrrFGi6 — Loaves & Fishes (@loavesfishesnc) October 16, 2020

“If we’re going to continue to serve 2000 people, we need box packers here every morning and afternoon," Postel said.

Postel said they have also started delivering food boxes to people who can't leave their homes and also need more drivers to accommodate them.

“I get dumbfounded when I start looking at the numbers," said Shelbra Booth, a pantry coordinator.

Booth said she has been volunteering with the organization for years and says it has never been like this.

“I mean, it's heartbreaking," Booth said.

Booth said the stories she hears from the people in the food line reveal how dire the need it.

“Yesterday I saw this lady, she rolled down her window and she looked at me and she said, 'thank you. I’m a breast cancer survivor and I didn’t think I was going to survive this pandemic," Booth said.

Booth said the moment took her aback. She said for the people who are still dealing with pandemic struggles others couldn’t imagine, the least we can do is lend a hand.

“Every one of us has a responsibility for our brothers and our sisters," Booth said. "We have forgotten that as a people. We need to learn once again how to take care of each other, and that starts with something a simple as making sure everybody gets to eat."

Postel said along with volunteers, they're also looking for food donations. The most popular item now is canned noodle meals, similar to SpaghettiO's that kids can open and make themselves at home.