CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte food bank Loaves and Fishes says they believe they have enough food in stock to get through the next three to four weeks after seeing the amount of people who need groceries triple due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tina Postel, the executive director of Loaves and Fishes, says this would ordinarily be the time they would call out to the community for food drives.

With people out of work and children out of school, that is not possible.

“This is a crazy time for us to not be able to call out to the community for food drives,” Postel said.

With food drives out of the question, Postel says the best way to support is financially.. Postel says this will allow them to buy pallets of different assortments of groceries for the growing list of people who need it.

Loaves and Fishes has estimated that a week’s worth of groceries is $33 and would provide enough for 21 meals.

To donate, you can go to loavesandfishes.org or text HungerAction to 44321.

