“What I'm using is Budesonide, it's an inhaled steroid that doesn’t have the side effects of total body steroids but it has the benefits.”

ODESSA, Texas — One West Texas doctor believes he’s found a “silver bullet” for COVID-19.

Richard Bartlett’s been an emergency room doctor here in the Basin for 28 years. He works across the region at various hospitals and clinics.

The past three months he has been treating high-risk COVID-19 patients, like the elderly, those with heart disease and cancer, with an inhaled steroid called Budesonide.

A drug commonly used to treat asthma.

“It’s an inhaled steroid that doesn’t have the side effects of total body steroids but it has the benefits," Bartlett said.

Dr. Bartlett says COVID-19 starts in the respiratory system but then triggers a severe inflammatory process, called Cytokine Storms, that eventually leads to multi-organ failure and death.

But the inhaled steroid helps to prevent that inflammation.

“It’s like putting out a fire at the base of the fire," Bartlett said. "I’m having patients recover so quick.”

Bartlett says patients with COVID-19 get prescribed Budesonide and then use a nebulizer and breath in the steroid twice a day.

His patients tell him within one treatment they were feeling better.

“For five days she was on her back, couldn’t get out of bed then after her first treatment she felt better," Bartlett said. "She then returned to her job that Monday.”

So far, Bartlett’s seen a 100 percent success rate in the 12 patients he has seen.

Even in his high-risk patients.

“One patient I had, had a 50-year history of smoking and multiple bypass surgeries," Bartlett said. "She felt better immediately, total recover."

Bartlett says the medicine has been out for 25 years.

It is FDA approved but not for treating COVID-19.

"I have never seen it work so good for any other process like this, it’s like this medicine was made for this pandemic.”

Bartlett hopes other doctors begin to use this process to help their COVID-19 patients in order to prevent them from having to go to the ICU or be put on a ventilator.

With Bartlett seeing so much success, European studies will begin on the protocol Bartlett's being doing next month.

NewsWest 9 will update you on what those studies find.