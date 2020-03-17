CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Families all across the greater Charlotte area are growing more and more concerned about food uncertainty and the possibility of going hungry due to the Coronavirus crisis.

That’s why local food pantries like Loaves and Fishes, and many others, are stepping up to meet the increasing demand.

Loaves and Fishes Executive, Director Tina Postel, calls this a time of emergency and it's their mission to make sure all families are fed.

“We are busy packing out food, sorting food and getting it out to our pantries,” Postel said.

Loaves and Fishes has also partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank that donated one thousand boxes of 7-day emergency food supplies for those in need.

Leaders at the food pantry are warning shoppers to avoid panic buying in order to prevent any future issues.

“It is imperative that people don’t hoard food because we will need to feed the masses so it's important that food remains accessible for everyone,” Postel said.

In response to the coronavirus spreading pandemic, the pantry has been forced to limit the number of volunteers helping to sort the food at any given time.

Loaves and Fishes also had to temporarily stop its Hands-on Client Choice Shopping for the health of its clients and volunteers too.

To help with the community feeding efforts Charlotte-based LendingTree announced it will be donating $1 million to help those impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The City of Charlotte also plans to match that donation as well.“It is a collective effort to feed our neighbors in need.”

For those looking to offer their own help as well Loaves and Fishes is asking for donations of time and money.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance from Loaves and Fishes click here to learn how to get a referral.

