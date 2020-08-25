Local non-profit adds to teenager's goal to help feed children this pandemic

The 8th grader from South West Middle School used her love of art as a way to raise money for families in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emily Welborne has had a mission to give back since the beginning of the pandemic.

“I was in the hospital for 7 days for back surgery and I was thinking that since other people were helping me in the hospital I wanted to help other people,” Welborne said.

The 8th grader from Southwest Middle School used her love of art as a way to raise money for families in need.

“I raised $1,030,” Welborne said.

Emily donated every penny to Second Harvest Food Bank. But thanks to her hard work, she got even more than she expected.

“When I found out about her story I asked her if she could make a painting for me and offered to make a donation in support of what she was trying to do for the food bank, Second Harvest Food Bank CEO, Kay Carter said.

Second Harvest’s Foodbank CEO invited Emily for a look at what happens behind the scenes.

The Charlotte non-profit also added an extra $500 to Emily’s earnings.

“I’m glad that I was able to help somebody and that it will be put to great use,” Welborne said.

Thanks to Emily, 10,710 pounds of food will be donated to families including 219 backpacks.