'Looked like there was no COVID' | Video shows stark differences between how two concerts in Concord handled safety protocols

An Instagram video from the Lil Boosie show at Route 29 Pavillion appears to show people with little space between them and many not wearing masks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There was a tale of two concerts over the weekend showing stark differences with safety measures.

Video emerged on social media of the Lil Boosie concert at Route 29 Pavillion, which appears to show crowds of people ignoring social distancing guidelines and many of them are seen not wearing masks.

However, videos show a different scene at the Avett Brothers concert at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Organizers say they closely followed state and local protocols to keep everyone safe.

WCNC Charlotte showed videos of both concerts to a local doctor; she gave the green light for healthy people to go to one of the concerts, but the other is a different story.

“Looked like there was no #Covid “ I showed Dr. Ana-Maria Temple videos of 2 concerts in Concord on Saturday. Video from the ⁦@theavettbros⁩ at ⁦@CLTMotorSpdwy⁩ appears to show social distancing + masks, but not the other concert at Route 29 Pavilion. ⁦@wcnc⁩ pic.twitter.com/EGzE2iQlTW — Alex Shabad (@AlexShabadWCNC) August 31, 2020

“Looked like there was no COVID at Lil Boosie’s concert and the other concert looked like people were trying to take precautions,” said Dr. Ana-Maria Temple.

Charlotte Motor Speedway says attendees were given advanced notice of the safety protocols, which required people to stay inside their cars or wear masks whenever outside, and event security was assigned to monitor specific areas.

Dr. Temple says people at high risk for COVID 19 should stay away from concerts, but others should be fine to go.

“People that are not high risk, they are low risk and they are taking proper precautions for their immune system, I think they’re fine to go to a concert like that,” said Dr. Temple.

However, Dr. Temple says based on the video from Lil Boosie’s concert, it appeared to be an easy way to spread the virus.

“We know in giant groups of people gathering, COVID is going to spread,” said Dr. Temple.

WCNC Charlotte reached out for a response from Montez Watson, the event organizer for the Lil Boosie concert. Watson said they would provide more information about the video incident by Tuesday.