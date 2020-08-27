2020 Mallard Creek Barbecue canceled due to COVID-19

The Mallard Creek BBQ, a Charlotte tradition that dates back to the Great Depression, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual Mallard Creek Church BBQ, one of Charlotte's longest-running traditions, has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church announced the decision was made through a unanimous vote. The annual event, which is traditionally held the fourth Thursday in October, is a long-standing tradition in Charlotte where local politicians often came out to meet voters, especially in election years.

"While we realize that the 'Grand Daddy of North Carolina BBQ's' is a timeless tradition, greatly anticipated by our Church Membership, our community, the media and politicians-- but, first and foremost the health and safety of our hundreds of Church volunteers and the thousands of valuable customers we serve each year is our utmost importance," said a statement issued by the church.

The barbecue first started in 1929. Mallard Creek Presbyterian was building Sunday School rooms at the time when the nation fell into the Great Depression. They couldn't afford to pay the contractor, so they started a barbecue to pay the contractor.

Last year, organizers said the barbecue served 14,000 pounds of pork, 2,500 gallons of Brunswick stew, two tons of coleslaw and 400 gallons of coffee.

Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church says it considered other options, including a drive-thru service and spaced out seating. Unfortunately, the process of cooking pork and the sides requires very close contact of church members for a week.

"We saw no way to accomplish this, and have our folks remain safe. Finally, we would never want to endanger customers on BBQ Day," the church said.