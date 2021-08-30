Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church cancels annual BBQ

Church members voted to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 has once again forced another beloved Charlotte event to cancel for 2021. This time, the "Grand Daddy of North Carolina BBQs" has fallen victim.

In a news release, Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church announced what would have been the congregation's 91st annual barbeque has been canceled. The session of the church voted unanimously to do this. Options like a drive-thru event, more spaced-out seating, or even a scaled-down event were considered, but the church said it wouldn't be possible to protect the health of everyone working to make the event happen.

"Unfortunately, the time-honored tradition of slow-roasted pork over hickory wood, and making our Brunswick stew and cole slaw from scratch, requires very close contact of our church volunteers for a week," part of the release said. "We saw no way to accomplish this, and have our folks remain safe. Finally, we would never want to endanger our customers on BBQ Day."