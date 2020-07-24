Man donates plasma 3 times after COVID-19 recovery

Mike Boice has given these life-saving donations for decades but this year, he is donating convalescent plasma used to treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have recovered from COVID-19, Medic Regional Blood Center needs your help.

The center is accepting plasma donations. Currently, the center is critically low for O negative, O positive, A positive and A negative blood types.

The organization sees a dip in donations every year during the summer months.

However, this year there's an extra strain on their resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the need is still great every single day.

Mike Boice has given these life-saving donations for decades but this year, he is donating convalescent plasma used to treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

He caught and beat the virus in March.

Since then, he has donated plasma three times and encouraging other COVID-19 survivors to do the same.

"It's a little needle stick, so its a little uncomfortable. But its nothing compared to what people in the hospitals are going through that needs the platelets, the blood or in this case the plasma. Its an easy thing for me to do," Boice said.

Kristy Altman with Medic Regional Blood Center said they're in need of these convalescent donors for the 25 hospitals they serve across the region.

Below are some guidelines you must follow:

Patients who want to donate have to be completely symptom free for at least 28 days.

Patients also must have had a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis from a test lab.

Unlike local plasma centers, donors are not paid but the plasma you give with Medic Regional Blood Center goes directly to hospitals not research.

Medic Regional Blood Center is hosting its first Summer Cookout to help get more donations.

