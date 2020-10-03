NORTH CAROLINA, USA — U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, who was recently named White House Chief of Staff, is planning to self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to NBC News.

Meadows was just announced for the position last week.

President Donald Trump said Friday on Twitter that the Republican congressman from North Carolina will become his White House chief of staff.

Meadows is among multiple lawmakers and elected officials that are planning to self-quarantine after interacting with people who have tested positive.

