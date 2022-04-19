Transportation mask mandate ends

The mask mandate was extended by the CDC last week to May 3 But U.S. Federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the ruling.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After more than 18 months the federal mask mandate for public transportation is now a thing of the past.

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration informed airports it would no longer enforce the mandate.

One-by-one major air carriers also stopped the requirements of forcing face coverings. Instead, it made masks optional for its staff and passengers like Grace Thompson who is studying abroad.

"I definitely understand where the caution came from originally, but now the colleges, they lifted it and everything, and so many other public areas are lifting it too, so I really don't think you need it in an airport," Thompson said.

Now after some 18 months of covering up for public transportation including rideshares like Uber and Lyft and trains and inside airports and on planes, the decision to wear a mask will come down to passengers.

One passenger sums up the feelings of many passengers who say they are tired of wearing face coverings.

“I think that’s great, really," the passenger said.

