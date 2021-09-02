Mask waivers causing concern for some parents at Iredell-Statesville Schools

Some fear the district's medical mask exemption isn't being properly vetted and parents are signing for their student not to wear a mask for no good reason.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The mask mandate at Iredell-Statesville schools is officially in effect, but parents in support say there's still concern the mask requirement won't be followed due to many parents submitting mask waivers.

The district shared a COVID-19 Student Medical Mask Waiver form as an option for parents to consider if their student is unable to wear a mask for various reasons including developmental, medical or behavioral health needs. Yet as part of the form, a medical signature isn't required -- meaning a parent or a doctor can sign.

“My concern is that families will see that as a loophole and be able to sign the waiver so that their children aren’t wearing masks," parent Margaret Quinlin said.

Just a few weeks into the start of the new school year, five different ISS schools are making the temporary move to virtual learning due to a spike in COVID cases.

“If our goal is to keep children in school then we need to have as many masks as possible," Quinlan said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to ISS to see how the mask exemption process would be handled by the district, but have not yet heard back.

