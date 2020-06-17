'Proactive versus reactive' | Some push for mandatory masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Required or not, health officials still encourage people to wear a mask, while also washing your hands and practicing social distancing.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Mecklenburg County, there's a new push to make face masks mandatory.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners say face coverings slow the spread of coronavirus and could be critical in avoiding another stay at home order.

"I want us to be proactive versus reactive," County Commissioner Mark Jerrel with District Four said.

Jerrel says face covers would prevent the county from having to go back to a stay at home order or Phase One.

"We won't want to go backwards, that hurts all of us, we made great strides, great progress but we are getting a little lax at this point," Jerrel said. "If we have to go back to Phase One that is going to have a severe and devastating impact on us individually, small businesses, and all aspects of everyday life."

Mecklenburg County can't mandate masks without the approval of its towns and cities first. Still, it's unclear exactly how it would be enforced.

"When I talk about enforcement I think there should be constructive interaction and education, I don't think a punitive approach is the right approach," Jerrel said. "This is new for everyone that's something we have to take into consideration."

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said there will be hurdles.

"What we've found in a couple of counties who have required masks there's no way to really enforce it and they're not seeing the requiring of masks has made much difference in their communities," Harris said.

Despite that, new research done by Texas A&M shows the best way to control an outbreak and stop the spread is a face mask. Research has found that once face masks were mandated, the rate of infection significantly dropped.

Many county residents have mixed reactions, some say it should be a persons choice, other's say everyone should wear a mask to protect each other.