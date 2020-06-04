CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a Detention Officer tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested over the weekend.

The officer reported to the Detention Center-Central in uptown Charlotte on April 3 and was screened before starting their shift. During the screening, the officer showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was asked to go home and seek testing.

The officer was tested over the weekend, and according to MCSO, tested positive.

“We are very thankful the screening process has worked and averted a potential exposure from entering our facility," Sheriff Garry McFadden said. "We will continue to make adjustments to do whatever we can to slow the spread of this virus. I wish the employee a speedy recovery and return to work.”

This is the first known case of an MCSO staff member or contractor at the main Detention Center-Central with COVID-19. At this time, there are no confirmed cases among the detention population, according to MCSO.

It's the latest case of an essential employee in the Charlotte area testing positive — Friday, officials announced four first responders in Mecklenburg County tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Another 41 are in quarantine at home.

RELATED: 4 Charlotte first responders test positive for coronavirus

And as of Noon Friday, two Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department personnel had been diagnosed. Another 14 were in quarantine.

Those who may have been in close contact with the infected MCSO detention officer will be notified. It's not known when the officer last worked prior to showing symptoms.