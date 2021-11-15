When will the mask mandate in Meck Co. end? COVID-19 positivity numbers struggling to hit under 5% for 7 consecutive days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is a moment many in Mecklenburg County are waiting for, but with COVID-19 positivity rates fluctuating, when will we ever be able to ditch the masks?
Earlier this month, county commissioners made the decision to lower the threshold for lifting the County's mask mandate. In that decision, board members stated that once the positivity rate fell below 5% for 7 consecutive days, the mandate would be lifted. But, as numbers continue to go up and down, the strive for 7 consecutive days below 5% is seemingly impossible to obtain.
As of Nov. 13, the latest data shows the 7-day COVID-19 percent positivity rate to be 5.8%.
On Nov. 15, the county released the following information as clarification on the COVID-19 Face Covering Health Rule:
- The original health rule (effective August 31, 2021) stated that the COVID-19 positivity rate had to be under 5% for four consecutive weeks before the mask mandate would be lifted.
- Earlier this month, County Commissioners agreed to lower the four consecutive week threshold to seven consecutive days. This change aligns with time frames from CDC recommendations and recent NC DHHS guidance to K-12 schools.
- The revised public health rule goes into effect 10 days after being published, on Nov. 16.
- Once the revised public health rule goes into effect on Nov. 16, days prior to Nov. 16 with a positivity rate below 5% will be considered in the seven consecutive day requirement.
More information can be found here.