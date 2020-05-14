Harris: 'At this point I would say yes' Mecklenburg County ready to enter Phase 2 next week

Health Director Gibbie Harris says she believes Mecklenburg County will be prepared to enter Phase 2 of Governor Roy Cooper's reopening plan next week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County should be ready to enter Phase 2 of Governor Roy Cooper's COVID-19 reopening plan next week, Health Director Gibbie Harris said Thursday.

"At this point, I would say yes," Harris told reporters during a briefing.

Harris also addressed inconsistencies in models, saying "none of them are actually accurate," and that they're only as good as the data the county has on hand. She also said there's no data to support that Mecklenburg County has seen its coronavirus peak.

Harris told reporters the county's number of positive test results has increased but that's due to an increase in testing. The trends for positive tests are stable at this time, Harris explained.

As of Thursday, there were 16,507 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 616 deaths. From Wednesday to Thursday the state is reporting 691 new cases, which is up from 470 new cases the day before.